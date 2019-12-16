Timeline of Curtis Flowers case

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Curtis Flowers has been tried six times for the same crime – the deaths of four employees at Tardy Furniture.

He’s been found guilty in at least 4 of those trials.

The first was in 1997, just a year after the murders.

But the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned that conviction. The justices said the state of Mississippi, specifically the prosecutor, made mistakes at trial.

The second trial was held on the coast in Harrison County in 1999. Again, Flowers was found guilty. The verdict was thrown out again by the State Supreme Court because of mistakes by the District Attorney’s Office.

The trial moved back to Montgomery County in 2004. The State Supreme Court pointed at District Attorney Evans, saying he discriminated against potential jurors who were African American. That case was overturned.

Trials four and five ended in mistrials.

Curtis Flowers was found guilty at his sixth trial in 2010.

This time, challenges to the verdict made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where this summer the justices ruled in Flowers’ favor, tossing the verdict – based again on discrimination by the prosecutor.

It is now up to that same district attorney to request a date for a seventh trial.

Flowers attorneys said he is innocent and they will continue to fight for charges to be dropped.