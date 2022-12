Timothy Herrington, Jr. has been released on bond

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Timothy Herrington, Jr. has been released on bond.

It happened late this afternoon in Oxford.

Herrington was charged in the death of Ole Miss student Jay Lee.

Herrington was required to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor.

His bond was paid at $250,000.

Herrington was arrested in July.

Lee’s body has never been found.

