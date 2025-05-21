Tip reporting hits record high for GTR Crime Stoppers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Anonymous tip reporting hits a record high for Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

Associate Director Chad Bell told WCBI that May has been a record month for tips.

The number of tips about potential crimes and suspicious activity has nearly doubled from its usual numbers.

Bell says they receive many reports through the P3Tips App.

Just last week, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a suspect believed to be involved in two separate armed robbery cases because of a tip that was reported to Crimestoppers.

Clay, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, and Winston Counties fall under the program.

Tips that lead to an arrest will receive a paid reward.

