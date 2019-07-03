Tips for keeping pets safe during July 4 fireworks

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fireworks are fun and exciting for many people, but they can frighten your pets.

Animal care workers suggested bringing your pets inside once the fireworks start lighting up.

Also, have a picture of your pet and make sure the information on their collars are up to date.

Many humane society organizations said July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters.

If your pet goes missing, you can call your local shelter and also use social media to help find your furry family member.