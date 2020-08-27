Tips for voting absentee in the November election

MONROE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Whether you’re voting in person or by mail for the November election, this is a good time to start planning how your ballot will be counted.

Some go to their precinct, others are relying on absentee voting.

Absentee voting takes more than a quick check-mark on a ballot.

There’s a couple of steps you must take before you receive your envelope in the mail.

” To vote absentee, you have to have a reason. You can’t just say I want you to mail me a ballot,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.

Sloan is reviewing requirements for those who aren’t able to vote at their precinct on Election Day.

” They would call the office and we would take all their information, the reason and everything. It has to be either the voter or someone in their immediate family that requests the absentee,” said Sloan.

Sloan says after receiving your ballot in mail, fill out each page and send a copy of your ID.

” We have very simple instructions, just follow those instructions to vote their ballots and make sure they sign their application and everything and send that back to us. The law has changed now. Absentees have to be postmarked by the date of the election but we have up to five business days after the election to actually receive it and have the ballot and have it still be counted,” said Sloan.

On average, there are usually thousands of absentee voter to be counted in a general election.

With the threat of COVID-19, Sloan believes the number of requests will grow.

” We generally have for a presidential election probably between 1,200 and 1,500 vote during a presidential election. It wouldn’t surprise me if we have 2,000 easily,”said Sloan.

Quarantine isn’t yet qualified as a reason to vote absentee. Sloan says the election commission is waiting for more guidance.

” We’re starting to get information from the state now. But there might be some type if you’re in quarantine,” said Sloan.

Absentee voting begins on September 21st.