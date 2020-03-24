Tips on making sure the news you share is accurate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New information and cases of the coronavirus continue to pop up.

And the job of journalists is to make sure we provide our viewers with accurate information at all times.

And during these tough times, it is important for people to know the steps needed before sharing information online.

Jeffrey Rupp, former WCBI News Director, said people should take the extra step in making sure information they’re sharing is accurate.

“It’s important that we go try to actively seek out other sources,” said Rupp. “It’s so much easier to get this information these days because you just go on the Internet right but at the same time it’s so much easier to do some fact-checking because you just go on the Internet but you have to force yourself away from the websites and sources that reinforce your believes and go on actively search the truth.”

As for the coronavirus, new information is being released rapidly.

Dr. James Dustin Gentry, a physician at Winston Medical Center in Louisville, said people should check the following websites for the latest information.

“Follow information directly from primary sources such as the CDC such as the Mississippi emergency management agency or MEMA,” said Dr. Gentry. “Or other sources. Like that as close to primary sources as you can get will be the most accurate incredible information.”

As for trained journalists, WCBI’s assistant news director Joeys Barnes said the job comes with a lot of responsibility and no room for error.

“We’re always going to be accurate, and that is one of the most important things that a journalist can do and that speaks to your integrity and your credibility,” said Barnes. “You want to be credible with your viewers because as soon as you put out inaccurate information, they’re going to call you on it and you have to build up that raport with your audience. And they have to know that you’re going to bring in the most accurate incredible information in a timely manner and that is what we work to do every single day.”.

