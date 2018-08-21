Tips on protecting your home from potential burglars

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- From the city, to the county residents and business in the Golden Triangle, several have been reporting burglaries.

But there are some things you can do to keep your home safe.

- Advertisement -

From cameras, alarm systems and even guard pigs, people are taking action to stay safe.

Summer is winding down, but burglaries know no season.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says break-ins are a constant problem.

“Burglaries really go on 12 months a year. We just have an increase during the summer months. A majority of them is gonna be juvenile related, but not necessarily all of them. Like in the county for instance. We deal with a lot of drug-related burglaries wherein the cities dealing with juveniles,” said Sheriff Scott.

With people spending more time away from home, many are looking for ways to protect their property.

“The security cameras, the lighting the alarms, all of that helps of course in these days. We recommend it,” said Sheriff Scott.

But Sheriff Scott says don’t just invest in any security company.

“Make sure you research this company that you’re dealing with. Be careful who you let in your house because it could be somebody that’s up to no good and are just sketching your house out, so they can come back at a later date,” said Sheriff Scott.

One problem local sheriff’s offices see time and time again is social media.

“Again social media. We keep telling people don’t be posting it out there when you’re gonna be out of town for a week. Have neighbors or somebody watching your house and if they see anything suspicious call 911. That’s what we get paid to do don’t approach these people call us and let us handle it,” said Sheriff Scott.

We talked to some people about how they try to protect their homes, and some have creative solutions.

“We have a rather large dog at home and he provides pretty good security, and I’ve got the rare element of a guard pig at home. A 300-pound micro mini potbelly pig, that a lot of people are scared of,” said Jay Nichols.

Sheriff Scott said if you do invest in a security camera try to have one in your driveway facing the road.

This way police can identify the car and license plate of the suspect if your home is hit.