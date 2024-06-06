Tishomingo Co. man allegedly hits state trooper with four-wheeler

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County man accused of hitting a state trooper with a four-wheeler remains in jail.

Ricky Thorn, of Dennis, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of felony fleeing.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on social media.

Thorn was accused of approaching a safety checkpoint on Highway 25 back on May 27.

Troopers chased after Thorn until he started driving on railroad tracks. At that time it became a foot chase.

Deputies say a trooper found the ATV and Thorn allegedly drove the four-wheeler into the trooper. He was injured and later released from the hospital.

State and local agencies found Thorn two days later in the woods between County Road 23 and the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Bond for Thorn was set at $60,000.

