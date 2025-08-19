Tishomingo Co. police investigate a fatal hit-and-run in the area

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tennessee man is dead after a Sunday morning hit-and-run.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon said the 911 call came in around midnight Sunday, August 17.

47-year-old Zaccariah Williams, who had a Memphis address but was staying with a friend near Iuka, left a night spot in Tennessee, walking south on Highway 25 around midnight.

Williams was around 100 yards from the Mississippi state line when a hit-and-run driver struck him on a bridge over Pickwick Lake.

The case is still under investigation.

