Tishomingo Co. Sheriff reports new FDIC scam in the area

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WCBI) – A new scam is making the rounds in North Mississippi.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that callers are claiming to be with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the FDIC.

They are telling potential victims that their money is no longer safe in their financial institutions.

They then direct people to withdraw their money from the bank and send it to them.

The Sheriff’s office reminds people, the FDIC will not call you.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to watch out for red flags:

Too Good to Be True – If it sounds like a dream deal, it probably is.

Pressure to Act Fast – Scammers create urgency so you don’t have time to think.

Unusual Payment Methods- if they ask you to pay using gift cards, wire transfers, or crypto – these are tell-tale signs.

If you get a suspicious call, hang up on them and call your local law enforcement.

