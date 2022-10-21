Tishomingo County company contracted to make trousers for Army, Navy

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi company will continue to dress America’s Army and Navy.

Golden Manufacturing Company was awarded a $10.8 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Tishomingo County company will make trousers for service members.

Golden has won DOD contracts for uniform items since 2019.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith made the announcement this morning.

