Tishomingo County conducts underage alcohol sales investigation

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC), Iuka Police Department, and Tishomingo County Deputies conducted an investigation on businesses allowed to sell alcohol in Tishomingo County.

The businesses were checked using minors attempting to buy alcohol with their valid Mississippi driver’s license that showed they were 17.

The persons who received citations will have a court date in the Tishomingo County Justice Court on misdemeanor charges and the businesses where the violations occurred could face administrative fines and suspensions of their permits.

The following is a list of the businesses checked and the results:

Martyville 1379 MS-HWY 25 Tishomingo PASSED

Exxon 1716 Battleground Dr. Iuka PASSED

Shell 1000 West Quitman St. Iuka PASSED



Valero-72 Express 281 US-HWY 72 Burnsville PASSED



Old 25 Wine & Spirits 1105 Battleground Drive Iuka FAILED

The Package Store 279 D US-HWY 72 Burnsville FAILED

One Stop Marathon 1005 West Quitman Street Iuka FAILED



Burnsville Fast Stop 246 US-HWY 72 Burnsville FAILED



Tishomingo County said there is currently no state statue requiring businesses to check an ID. State statue does require that the persons purchasing alcoholic beverages or beer must be 21 and the only way to verify the age is by the clerks checking ID’s.