Tishomingo County couple facing child abuse charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County couple is facing child abuse charges.

Bond for 30-year-old Charles Ewing is 50,000 dollars.

27-year-old Kayla Owens has a 20,000 dollar bond.

Tishomingo County deputies say the child abuse allegedly involves a five-year-old.

No other information about the case has been released.

Other charges are possible against the couple.