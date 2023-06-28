Tishomingo County deputies investigate shooting that injured 1 person

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Tuesday night, the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from people who heard an argument and gunshots in the Steel Bridge area around 10:30 p.m.

The Steel Bridge Recreational Area is part of J.P. Coleman State Park.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man, identified as Joshua Hudson, with a gunshot wound.

Hudson was taken to a Tupelo Hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is still open, and deputies are checking video surveillance footage and combing through witness statements and call-in reports.

If you have any information on this case, call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

