Tishomingo County deputies search for missing woman

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies are asking for help to find a missing woman.

36-year-old Summer Monroe of Tishomingo has not been seen since March 28.

At that time, she was walking east down Highway 30.

Monroe is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She has several tattoos, including one on her left arm.

Monroe is known to go to places in Tishomingo, Alcorn, Itawamba, and Prentiss Counties.

If you know where she is, call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

