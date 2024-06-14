Tishomingo County deputies warn people about scam

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An old scam is making the rounds again, this time in Tishomingo County.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that someone is calling residents claiming to be a Lieutenant with the department.

The caller then tells the person that they have warrants and that they need to pay up, and then gives instructions on how to make payments.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people, this is not how they operate.

They will not call you to tell you about warrants; they will deliver those in person.

If you get one of these calls, hang up, and call the *real* Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office at (662)423-7000.

