Tishomingo County Deputies make handful of drug arrests

Below is a press release from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On June 26, 2018, Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on HWY 30 due to knowing that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver and a search was then conducted of the vehicle. Deputies were able to find several alleged OXYCODONE prescription pills that were hid under the seat. The deputies then were able to learn that the passenger in the vehicle was the one that attempted to hid the alleged OXYCODONE from the deputies. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the Tishomingo County Jail.

RON ALLEY, 48-year-old, white male of 21 CR 2130 Booneville, Mississippi was officially charged with FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OXYCODONE). ALLEY will be presented to the next Grand Jury.

WILLIAM BELL, 66-year-old, white male of 68 CR 2231 Booneville, Mississippi was officially charged with FELONY TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. BELL will also be presented to the next Grand Jury.

On June 28, 2018 Tishomingo Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on CR 252 for seat belt violations. Deputies discovered that the driver had been drinking and after speaking with the occupants, deputies asked for consent to search of the vehicle. Deputies were given permission to search and some alleged METHAMPHETAMINE was found in one of the female occupants’ belongings. The female was detained and transported to the Tishomingo County Jail where corrections officers found more alleged METHAMPHETAMINE on her person as well as her purse and a pipe.

LISA STRICKLAND, 42-year-old, white female of 220 CR 7030 Booneville, Mississippi was officially charged with FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE), INTRODUCING NARCOTICS INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, INTRODUCING CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, and FELONY TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. STRICKLAND will be presented to the next Grand Jury.