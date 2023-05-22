Tishomingo County man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning crash claims the life of a Tishomingo County man.

Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon told WCBI that around 7:40 Monday morning, Timothy Aldridge was riding his motorcycle west on Tishomingo County Road 226 about two miles west of Iuka, when a car pulled out of County Road 227 to cross 226.

The car pulled into the path of Aldridge’s bike, colliding with him.

Aldridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter