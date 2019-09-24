Tishomingo County man sentenced for shooting at law enforcement officers

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) – A man fire about 30 rounds at two law enforcement officers last year was sentenced in circuit court Monday afternoon.

Brian Turner, of Tishomingo County, will spend 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on two law enforcement officers. Turner will not be eligible for early release or parole, according to district attorney John Weddle.

- Advertisement -

Turner was arrested in May of 2018 when a Tishomingo County sheriff’s deputy and a Belmont police officer stopped a truck in the area of County Road 35. The driver of the truck, Turner, rammed the sheriff’s car, then pointed an assault rifle at officers and began firing.

Officers returned fire, hitting the Turner’s car, who then fled.

Turner was later arrested in Wayne County, Tennessee by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.