Tishomingo County Residents Cleaning Up After Tornado

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- People in Tishomingo County are cleaning up after a tornado hits the area Tuesday evening.

Jeff Daniel runs the garage and auto repair shop his Dad started nearly 50 years ago.

- Advertisement -

“My daddy built this business in 1970 when he got out of the service, I took it over in 1994, been here ever since,” said Daniel.

Within seconds, it was all destroyed, as the tornado moved along Highway 30.

“Mother and Daddy’s house took a hard hit, my garage, it’s a total loss, but we thank the good Lord we walked out,” said Daniel.

On Wednesday, Daniel was busy salvaging what he could from his garage, and his family farm.

In Tishomingo, the clean up was underway. The town’s Dollar General took a direct hit. However, all employees left the store and locked up, when warning sirens were activated.

Employees huddled in a storm shelter a few blocks away.

The store donated some items, like dog food, water and snacks to the nearby Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. A carport near the church’s playground was ripped off and covered the sanctuary’s front doors. The church’s pastor says there has been no shortage of help.

“Townspeople, been people walking up like any small town, people we don’t know asking if they could help, see greatness of people coming out every minute that passes,” said Pastor Duane Burcham.

As homeowners, businesses and churches wait to hear from insurance adjusters, neighbors will continue helping neighbors.

Everyone we spoke with said they’re thankful no one was seriously injured or killed. They all said they plan to rebuild.

Police are asking people to avoid traveling to Tishomingo County, unless absolutely necessary.