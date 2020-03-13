Tishomingo County School District cancels school for a week

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Tishomingo County School District has canceled school for the week of March 16-20.

This will allow the district to give staff and students time to see if symptoms of coronavirus appear.

TOSD said each school has undergone cleaning and sanitizing over spring break, and will continue to do so.

The district also said it has a plan to educate staff and students on proper ways to prevent spreading the virus.

TOSD has also canceled all field trips and is restricting visitors to campus.

All sporting events from March 16-22 are canceled.