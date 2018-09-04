Tishomingo County takes on lipsync challenge

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s true love between Tishomingo County Deputies and doughnuts as they lipsync to Josh Turner’s Country hit, “Your Man.”

It’s no secret this department really loves the breakfast treat.

The department was challenged by the Alcorn County Sheriff and opens up with the department dancing to Jailhouse Rock.

Another great part in the video shows two deputies pose as Jack and Rose to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

The department challenges Sheriff Chris Dickerson and the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

To watch the video in its entirety, check out the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Facebook page.