Tishomingo man arrested after officer-involved shooting

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies have released information about a pursuit and officer involved shooting.

John William Griffin was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and five counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies said the incident happened August 28, near County Road 957 when a vehicle sped through a safety checkpoint.

During a pursuit, deputies said Griffin shot at them and drove into Colbert County, Alabama.

That’s where an officer involved shooting happened and the chase ended.

Griffin was taken to a Huntsville hospital. He wasn’t released until September 9.

He was brought back to Tishomingo County a day later.

Bond for Griffin was set at just over $1,000,000.

