Tishomingo man arrested after officer-involved shooting
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies have released information about a pursuit and officer involved shooting.
John William Griffin was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and five counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Deputies said the incident happened August 28, near County Road 957 when a vehicle sped through a safety checkpoint.
During a pursuit, deputies said Griffin shot at them and drove into Colbert County, Alabama.
That’s where an officer involved shooting happened and the chase ended.
Griffin was taken to a Huntsville hospital. He wasn’t released until September 9.
He was brought back to Tishomingo County a day later.
Bond for Griffin was set at just over $1,000,000.