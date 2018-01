TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests in Tishomingo County.

Burnsville residents Jeffery and Bobby Voyles were stopped on Highway 365 North for improper equipment.

Deputies recognized the two to have a recent history of drug arrests.

During a search of the vehicle, alleged Methamphetamine was found, leading to their arrest.

Both are charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance awaiting bond.