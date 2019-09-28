Tlaib's campaign begins selling “Impeach the MF” T-shirts

Representative Rashida Tlaib‘s re-election campaign has started selling T-shirts based on her most widely-known phrase: “Impeach the MF.” The new merchandise launched following the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump earlier this week.

The Democratic congresswoman from Michigan went viral earlier this year for passionately calling for Mr. Trump’s impeachment. “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf***er,” she said, just hours after being sworn into office.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy,” Tlaib tweeted Thursday.

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

Some social media users accused Tlaib of making light of the impeachment inquiry. She defended herself on Friday, tweeting, “Impeachment is serious — I know this. But it is a mistake to try to equate T-shirts with the destruction of our democracy or try to paint those who’ve risked out safety calling for it, as not taking it seriously.”

“If there is anyone who takes impeachment seriously it is myself & the people I fight for every day,” she continued. “Whether or not you agree with the expression, the T-shirts are to bring levity to my supporters.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week that the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump, who faces allegations that he pressured the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.