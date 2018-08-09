LAMAR COUNTY, Ala.(WCBI) – Paying more at the grocery store could lead to safer schools.

That’s what a west Alabama sheriff is proposing. Now, he wants voters to talk about the idea and possibly gain some traction in Lamar County.

- Advertisement -

To tax or not to tax? That is the question Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred is posing residents.

“I’m trying to get out and let everybody know what this money will be used for and it won’t have anything to do with the County Commission and it won’t have anything to do with the school board,” said Allred.

Sheriff says giving more money here means having more security here.

“A deputy at all the county high schools; Lamar County high school, Sulligent high school, and South Lamar. The fourth deputy would rotate between the elementary school and the votec. School,” said Allred.

In a Facebook post late last month, Allred says an extra one cent added to the sales tax would pay for the deputies and the monies left over will go toward enhancing security at each school, including adding fencing, steel doors, cameras, and medal detectors.

Some people say they’re taxed enough but are willing to spare a dollar or two for the safety of the kids.

“I think that will be good to protect the kids in the schools,” said Lamar Co. Malik Medley.

“I feel that’s great. A lot of things are going on in the schools that need to be stopped. It’s going to have to come to an end before a lot of people get killed,” said Lamar Co. Stanley Nalls.

The sheriff’s department would spend the money where the law requires, if it passes. The state auditor is in charge of making sure it is spent correctly.

Allred says this isn’t a proposal that will appear immediately. He’s suggesting it now, to give voters time to discuss the idea.

“The people have to decide that they want this and then we can get with our representatives. The representatives are not going to ask for tax if the people don’t want it,” said Allred.

The proposal would have to go through a series of steps before making it on to a ballot.

It will have to wait until the legislature is back in session to be discussed early next year.