Todd Jordan qualifies for second term as Tupelo Mayor

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan has qualified to make a run for a second term.

The Republican mayor turned in his paperwork to run for re-election leading Tupelo.

The 54-year-old is a Tupelo High School graduate. He was a realtor and served as a Lee County Supervisor before winning the mayor’s race in 2021.

Mayor Jordan is looking forward to helping Tupelo thrive. Jordan said he will continue to make infrastructure a top priority in a second term.

“Over the last three and a half years we are coming up on about $40 million or more in infrastructure, wastewater, stormwater, electrical upgrades, and also pushing that fifteen million dollar mark on our road construction, mill, and overlay. We are adding curbs, Endville Road, it just prolongs maintenance of our streets,” said Jordan.

So far, Jordan does not have an opponent in the mayor’s race.

