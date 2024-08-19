Tolerable heat returns, finally

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several days of brutal heat, we’re set for a string of more “enjoyable” weather this week.

MONDAY: Following Sunday’s 102° afternoon, highs will still reach the low 90s for most areas today but with much less humidity. Expect plenty of sun & high clouds with dry weather returning.

MONDAY NIGHT: The first of many pleasant nights! A clear sky and calm wind will allow temperatures to drop into the middle 60s area-wide.

REST OF WEEK: Tolerably warm days near 90 degrees and mild to almost “cool” nights will continue. Some spots in far northern MS could see upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday mornings! The weather looks to stay dry all week along, with any isolated rain chances holding off until Sunday most likely.