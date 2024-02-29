Tommy Lee Flowers, Jr. found guilty of all counts

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Guilty of all counts was the verdict for a Lowndes County man standing trial for felony murder.

Attorneys for Tommy Lee Flowers, Jr. presented his side of that case in a Lowndes County courtroom.

Closing arguments began after a recess for lunch.

The jury only took about two hours to come to a verdict.

Flowers faced multiple charges relating to the shooting death of Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr., including directing a youth to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and shooting into a dwelling.

He also faced charges of aggravated assault.

Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Flowers to Life on the Felony Murder charge – three 20-year sentences, a 10-year sentence on some of the lesser charges, and a 10-year sentence to run concurrently on the shooting into a dwelling – for a total of Life plus 70 years.

