Tons of vendors stop by the annual Black Wall Street Expo

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The festivities continue throughout the Golden Triangle.

West Point is marking its 3rd annual Black Wall Street Expo.

This event brought in tons of vendors from around the state.

Businesses traveled from around the state to showcase their products at the Black Wall Street Expo.

Event coordinators said the attendees make the business expo what it is.

“It’s hard not to get emotional thinking about it because we could be doing so many other wrong things, but just to be a part of something so amazing and so positive,” LaThomas McClelland said. “I just pray that it keeps building bigger and bigger.”

“From day one, I always knew it was going to grow, and I told her the only way I would do it is if we were going to consistently push it, and so we just want to make sure we market it more and get it out to everyone in the GTA and further,” Charles Herron said.

There were over 70 vendors in attendance.

Participants said the event is also a chance to network with other businesses.

“It’s always about networking; the money is going to come, regardless,” Queen Cullens said. “We had people come from all over Atlanta, Chicago, and Memphis. People coming from everywhere, it’s always good to meet new people.”

“Just exchange each other information and the crazy thing is we actually sell the same thing so that just goes to show you that you can actually network with people and still be successful at it,” Amelia Ballmoore said. “So, since then we’ve been locked, it’s been over five years.”

Jewlz By LaThomas and Hollywood Jets are the hosts of Black Wallstreet Expo at the National Guard Armory.

