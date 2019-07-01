Top White House aide Mercedes Schlapp leaving for Trump campaign

Lil Nas X seemingly comes out as gay “Thought I made it obvious,” he tweeted, pointing out the rainbows in his album artwork - Advertisement -

Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun after he acquires her music Swift also called out Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Justin Bieber

Surrealist art and war The exhibition “Monsters & Myths” explores how war’s real-life monstrosities bred metaphorical monsters in mid-20th century paintings and sculptures by such artists as Dalí, Ernst, Masson and Miró