Top White House aide Mercedes Schlapp leaving for Trump campaign

Lil Nas X seemingly comes out as gay

“Thought I made it obvious,” he tweeted, pointing out the rainbows in his album artwork

updated 21M ago

Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun after he acquires her music

Swift also called out Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Justin Bieber

9H ago

Surrealist art and war

The exhibition “Monsters & Myths” explores how war’s real-life monstrosities bred metaphorical monsters in mid-20th century paintings and sculptures by such artists as Dalí, Ernst, Masson and Miró

Jun 30

Rock legend Tina Turner on her voice, finding serenity and losing a son

The singer, now 79, has written a memoir, “My Love Story,” and opens up about her years with Ike Turner, falling for a younger man, Buddhism, and the suicide of her son, Craig

Jun 30

