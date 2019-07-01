Top White House aide Mercedes Schlapp leaving for Trump campaign

Lil Nas X seemingly comes out as gay
“Thought I made it obvious,” he tweeted, pointing out the rainbows in his album artwork
updated 21M ago
Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun after he acquires her music
Swift also called out Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Justin Bieber
9H ago
Surrealist art and war
The exhibition “Monsters & Myths” explores how war’s real-life monstrosities bred metaphorical monsters in mid-20th century paintings and sculptures by such artists as Dalí, Ernst, Masson and Miró
Jun 30
Rock legend Tina Turner on her voice, finding serenity and losing a son
The singer, now 79, has written a memoir, “My Love Story,” and opens up about her years with Ike Turner, falling for a younger man, Buddhism, and the suicide of her son, Craig
Jun 30