NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tornado touches down in Noxubee County Wednesday evening.

Radar indicated that the tornado touched down around Magnolia Drive in Noxubee County just Southeast of Brooksville around 6:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as of yet, but there were reports of minor damage to homes, trees down, and power outages across the area.

4 County is currently on the scene working to get power back on for residents there.