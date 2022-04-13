Tornado watch through Wednesday evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe weather remains a possibility for the remainder of the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: A tornado watch remains in effect for our Mississippi counties until at least 9/10p. Storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will remain a possibility, including the potential for a strong tornado.

WAYS TO STAY AWARE: Have multiple, redundant ways of receiving warning information. Stay tuned to WCBI-TV for the latest updates, and remember we will stream any weather coverage to our live stream.