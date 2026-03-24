Toronto man wanted in connection with a shooting detained in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A wanted murder suspect from Canada didn’t run far enough.

Adrian Walker was wanted in Toronto on charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in connection with a shooting that happened in May of 2024.

He has been listed as the Toronto Police Services’ “Most-Wanted Person”.

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives discovered Walker was living under an alias in Tupelo.

Homeland Security agents determined that Walker entered the U.S. illegally and got an arrest warrant for an immigration offense.

He was arrested on Monday and charged in the Northern District Federal Court.

ICE has placed an immigration detainer on him to make sure he is deported back to Canada to face charges following the conclusion of the case against him in the Northern District.

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