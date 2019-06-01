Touch a police car event comes to Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- For the third year residents of Saltillo got a chance to meet members of the law enforcement and public safety community up close and personal.

The Care Flight helicopter from North Mississippi Medical Center was a popular attraction at the touch a police car event at the city park.

There were also representatives from other area agencies including the Saltillo Police and Fire Departments, and the Lee County Sheriff’s office.

Saltillo Police Public Relations Officer Deundra Poole was the event organizer.

“Well we want to create the kind of event that bridges the gap between law enforcement and our community. Oftentimes we deal with them on a criminal side, and so we want to create an event where they can get up close and personal with us in a relaxed environment and understand that we’re not here just to lock bad guys, but we’re also here to protect them and encourage them as well,” said Poole.

Poole says in the first year 700 people showed up and that increased to 3-thousand last year and they expect to shatter the attendance record this year. He the event also gives young children the chance to see if they would like to become public service officers themselves when they grow up.