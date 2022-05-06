Tourism is increasing and money spent increasing in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Tourism is growing in Mississippi and so is the amount of money being spent in the state.

This is National Tourism Week.

The Mississippi Development Authority recently released a report about the top destinations and economic impact to the Hospitality State.

Starkville, Oxford, Tupelo, and Philadelphia rank in the top 12. Columbus was also recognized for its tourism activity.

Mississippi welcomed more than 23 million visitors which generated over $6 billion in 2021.

Tourism supports more than 101,000 jobs making it the fourth-largest private-sector employer.

Most tourists were either in-state or from bordering states.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport ranked third in the state with 35,000 passenger boardings.