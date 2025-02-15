Tourist spending in Starkville nearly 200 million in 2024

The city has enjoyed economic growth through collaboration between MSU, The Partnership, the city, the county, and local businesses.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Greater Starkville Development Partnership just released its 2024 annual impact report.

This report details promising numbers for the economic growth of Starkville.

Mike Tagert, president and CEO of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership said tourist revenue brought millions to Starkville.

“Last year alone we had nearly 200 million visitor spending in our community which brought in nearly 11 million, roughly, for revenue for the city and the county itself,” Tagert said.

A new industrial park, new and renovated public parks, and expanding commercial and residential real estate are just some of the indicators of its strong economy.

Helping fuel the boom is the relationship between Starkville and Mississippi State University.

With MSU games hosting as many as 90,000 people, the university is a huge driver of tourism.

Sid Salter, Vice President for Strategic Communications & Director of Pubic affairs at MSU said they’re fortunate to have alumni support MSU sports.

“We’re very fortunate to have a strong alumni base to support it,” Salter said. “And they support it by coming to Starkville, staying overnight, attending the games. That contributes to the economy of Starkville and the Golden Triangle.”

The economic growth is also improving the quality of life for Starkville residents.

Tagert said economic development covers a variety of aspects of public life.

“Economic development in our community means many things,” Tagert said. “It can be education, public safety, health care, infrastructure, all of those things are important. And the symbiotic growth between the city, the county, and the university. They all grow and work together for the for the purpose of the greater good.”

Salter said MSU’s relationship with Starkville growing the economy improves resident’s lives.

“The choices available to Starkville residents in terms of where they eat, where they shop, the entertainment available to them,” Salter said. “It’s enriched by the presence of the university. And this relationship, the town-and-gown relationship, goes hand in hand.”

Leaders on campus and in town continue to work together to find new avenues to keep building their mutually beneficial partnership.

The Partnership is working with the city to improve infrastructure going into 2025.

