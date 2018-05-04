The Town Of Ackerman Has A New Top Cop

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s a new top cop in the city of Ackerman.

On Tuesday night the Board of Alderman appointed Tim Cook as the town’s new police chief.

- Advertisement -

“I just like working for the people and with the people,” said Tim Cook, Ackerman’s newly appointed police chief. “I’ve always been a hard worker and I just like being there and helping people out. It’s a big step, I got some big shoes to fill. Chief Stark has done a good job since he has been here and I just look forward to continuing on what he has done here.”

Though Cook is new to the position, he’s a familiar face within the Ackerman Police Department.

Since November, he’s worked as a part time officer with the department.

Cook brings with him nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Prior to being a part-time officer with the APD, the new police chief worked with the Houston and Starkville police departments as well as the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

“During my time in Houston, of course Houston is a small town as well, we have to investigate our own cases and everything like that, so I learned pretty quick on how to work cases,” Cook explained. “I moved up from DUI enforcement at the Starkville Police Department to working investigations in Oktibbeha County as well, I’ve learned a lot during that time and just plan to use that here.”

Cook is replacing former Police Chief Kevin Stark who announced he’s retiring.

Cook and Stark have worked side by side for nearly six months now.

The newly appointed police chief said he likes where the department currently stands, and looks forward to continue moving it in the right direction.

“Everything is pretty much running smoothly in Ackerman,” Cook expressed. “I like the way things are going. I don’t see it being any difference from Chief Stark and me. I think everything will run just as is it is now.”

Cook said he’s eager to get out into the community and serve the people in Ackerman, and if there’s one thing he wants residents in the Choctaw County town to know about their new top cop, it’s this.

“I’m a person they can count on, I’m a hard worker, and I will be there if they need me and when they need me,” said Chief Cook. “Any little issues or anything that comes up we are going to handle them professionally and as fast as we can, and just be there for the people and just keep everything moving.”

Chief Cook will officially take office on June 4th.