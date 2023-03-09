Town and Tower holds first meeting since 2019 on MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization dedicated to strengthening relationships between the City of Columbus, Mississippi University for Women, and the Columbus Air Force Base gets back in the swing of things.

Town and Tower held its first meeting since 2019 today on the MUW campus.

The group invites area residents, business people, students, and elected leaders to come together to learn more about what the University, the city, and the Base have to offer and how everyone can become involved.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin was the event’s featured speaker. He updated members on what services the city has to offer.

He also encouraged people to take an active role in local government by attending meetings and reaching out to their elected leaders.

MUW President Nora Miller reminded area residents not to overlook the activities going on around campus.

“Yeah, we have so much going on here, and our events are open to the public and free, and we want to make sure that people know about those things. We have a calendar of events on our website, and I want to encourage people to take advantage of the opportunities that having a university here in Columbus provides,” said Miller.

After being sidelined by the pandemic, Town and Tower is returning to its quarterly schedule.

The next meeting will be in June and will feature an update from Columbus Air Force Base.

