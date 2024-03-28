Town and Tower: Making county and campus connections

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “County and Campus connections and cooperation”: That was a theme at the Spring meeting of Town and Tower on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston was the featured speaker.

In a season that has seen MUW come under attack from the state legislature, Hairston praised The W and the opportunities it provides to residents, not only in Lowndes County and Columbus but across the region.

Hairston emphasized the Board of Supervisors’ support for The W and its mission.

“It was also a good opportunity for me to get in front of that group on the MUW campus and express my undying support for the university and what they do here. One message I gave was how many people have economically benefitted from the fact that The W is here on this campus enabling them to better themselves with a better job because of the education they’ve gotten here, only because it was here,” said Hairston.

Town and Tower brings people from MUW, Columbus, Lowndes County, and the Columbus Air Force Base together to share how those groups can benefit from one another.

