The Town Of Crawford Receives New Fire Truck

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCB)-There’s a new set of wheels now rolling around town in Crawford.

On Thursday, the Lowndes County town received a new fire truck for District 4.

Grant money, as well as help from county leaders and other corporations, helped the small town receive the new truck.

Fire coordinator Neal Austin said they wanted to provide residents with a little extra fire protection and this helps them do just that.

“A lot of the trucks whenever I came in to office, found out were up to 38 years old,” said Austin. “Equipment has changed, technology has changed, and we want to provide the best quality fire protection that we can provide for the citizens of Lowndes County.”

“We are not a part of the millage, the other money that the other districts have, we are excited that they got a chance to get a grant and get us this truck because it’s very much needed,” said Gwen King, board president of the volunteer fire department.

District 4 is currently taking applications for anyone looking to become a volunteer fire fighter.

If you’re interested, just stop by the city hall in Crawford.