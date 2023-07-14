Town of Ackerman sees major flooding from storms

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – As you know, the town of Ackerman was severely flooded due to the heavy rain that came in on July 13.

Residents of the Choctaw Plaza Apartments on Gaston Street had to be evacuated to the local community center until they were able to return to their homes.

Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook said even if the drains were clean, there was so much water and not enough space for it to go.

He said Thursday was unlike anything he had seen before.

“We’ve had flooding one other time, and we had to evacuate three or four residents, but this time we had to evacuate almost every resident out of the Choctaw Plaza Apartments. They had to come out, and they had to weigh through the water with us. We had to help them weigh through the water just to get in the vehicle and get them out of there. Residents at the apartments, when they opened the doors, the water came rushing in while we were trying to get them out,” said Cook.

Cook said if you would like to help those affected, you can contact the Choctaw County EMA Director Brent McKnight at (662)285-9705.

