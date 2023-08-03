Town of Artesia gears up to celebrate 25th annual Artesia Days

It is known as the small town that does big things.

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Artesia Days is one of the largest small-town celebrations in the region.

On a typical day, Artesia, Mississippi is a quiet town, but this week, organizers of Artesia Days are rolling out the red carpet to welcome visitors from near and far. City Clerk Tresa Sanders helps organize the event every year.

“It’s a homecoming for people to come back home,” Sanders said. “People come from all over the United States to come here now.”

“It means a lot to me,” said citizen James Hendrix “A whole lot of fun and meet a whole lot of people and friends and stuff.”

What started as a small one-day event, has turned into a multiple-day festival with many local and statewide sponsors. Sanders said they expect more than 5,000 people.

“We can come together and celebrate each other, and just see old friends that we have not seen, and family members we have not seen, to come back and see the town growth, the things that going on in the town since they left and moved to other places,” Sanders said.

Mattie Snell James moved away to Michigan for 48 years, but she said she came back because Artesia is her true home.

“We get together, we talk, we laugh, just reminisce,” James said. “It’s a family affair because Artesia is a family. We just love up on each other. Artesia is one big happy family.”

Over the years, Sanders has watched Artesia Days grow into what it is today, and it fills her with overwhelming emotion to watch generations of Artesia fellowship in one place.

“I cannot believe how tremendously it has grown,” Sanders said. “I give all praises to God because He’s the one that allowed us to get this far. It just amazes me, and I can’t tell you how amazed I am about it.”

At the opening ceremony, the late Mississippi State and NFL legend, Johnie Cooks, was honored by presenting his wife a key to the city in his name for his support to the town over the years.

Artesia Days will continue through Saturday, August 5.

