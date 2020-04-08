Town of Maben sets curfew, closes city hall to public

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Maben’s Board of Alderman set a curfew to go along with Governor Tate Reeves’ shelter in place order.

The curfew will be from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m, effective immediately.

Anyone caught out after curfew not conducting essential business could face a $250 fine for the first offense, and a $500 fine for a second offense.

Maben’s city hall has closed to the public. Town leaders said employees are still answering calls. Anyone needing to do business requiring face-to-face interaction will need to call city hall to set an appointment.

Residents are asked to pay utilities bills and courts fines by the drop box located at the front of the building.