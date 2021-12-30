Town of Smithville under a boil water notice due to lightening strike

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in Smithville are going to need to boil their water before they cook their greens for New Year’s.

A double dose of bad luck has the town under a boil water notice. During Wednesday’s storms, lightning struck a tree, which broke a water main on Pearce Chapel Road.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, due to the New Year’s Holiday, the State Department of Health won’t be able to take a water sample until Tuesday, and it will be Thursday at the earliest before results are available.

Residents in the affected area will need to boil their water before use or use bottled water until at least Thursday, January 6th.