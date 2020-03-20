Toyota Blue Springs plant employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – Toyota confirmed an employee at its Blue Springs plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said the company immediately suspended production after finding out about the diagnosis.

The employee last worked at the plant March 14, and has been off since then, and under a doctor’s care.

Team members who interacted with the individual remained in self-quarantine.

The company has also taken additional precautions to deep clean and disinfect all areas in which the team member was working

Production will resume on April 6.

All team members at the Blue Springs plant will continue to receive full pay, with no reduction in benefits.