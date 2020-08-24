Toyota Mississippi Refocuses Community Grants Toward Covid 19 Relief Efforts

BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – During a typical year, Toyota makes grants available to environmental programs and initiatives focusing on science, technology, engineering and math in local schools. However, for the rest of the fiscal year, the automaker is targeting its grants to support Covid 19 relief.

Team members from Toyota Mississippi have been helping with Covid 19 related relief efforts since the spring. A mobile food pantry in Prentiss County to help those impacted by the economic shutdown over Covid 19 is one example of the initiatives funded by the community grants.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve donated about $150,000 to local non profit organizations to support whatever needs they have,” said Emily Lauder, vice president of administration at Toyota Mississippi.

Those grants have helped groups such as the United Way, Amory Food Pantry, Mississippi School for Math and Science, Toyota also donated hand sanitizer to hospitals in Lee, Union and Pontotoc Counties.

The grants will also help expand wi fi access and reliability for students and schools.

“We’ve seen a need in wifi capability that some of these surrounding areas have, so we are partnering with our headquarters IS team to see what kind of options we can offer to the local county schools, city schools, to increase their wifi capability,” Lauder said.

Before Toyota opened its Blue Springs plant, the automaker promised to be a good corporate citizen. Lauder says the Covid 19 relief grants will help communities where Toyota team members live and work.

“We want to make it the best place for everyone to live in the community, not just our team members, but all of the people who live in the communities we operate, so it’s really part of our DNA and what makes Toyota special,” Lauder said.

There is no minimum or maximum amount for the grants and the application process is still the same. Go to Toyota’s website and apply online.

To review grant guidelines and submit an application, visit www.toyotagrants.com/tmmms