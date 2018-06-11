Toyota MS President looks to help improve state-wide education

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Toyota Plant in Blue Springs has had a tremendous impact on Mississippi’s economy.

Now, a member of the Toyota team looks to make an impact on the State’s education system.

In October of 2017, plant president Sean Suggs was named to the State Board of Education.

Sean Suggs is a man who values a good education.

By helping the other nine members of the board in planning the future of our education system, Mississippi can put that old “uneducated” stereotype to rest.

“I’ll tell you that education has always been near and dear to my heart,” said Suggs.

It’s a further sign Toyota looks to better the places where they establish roots.

“I was always taught at Toyota that you can build cars all day, but you also have to give back,” Suggs said. “You have to give back to the community that you live in and also the state that you live in.”

Suggs said he’s been to about four or five meetings since his appointment and has been absorbing information along the way, such as the hot topic issues in the education world, one of them being state testing.

“The one thing that we can all agree on is that simple is better and sticking to a standard,” said the plant president. “Let’s simplify it; let’s make sure it’s something we can apply state-wide, and we can use it over and over and over again and not change so much.”

Something Suggs feels it’s important for residents to know is state education is making strides that are catching attention.

“Like for example, the state dropout rate is only two percentage points lower than the national average, now,” said Suggs with a smile. “We are no longer in last place. A lot of people may not realize that.”

With third grade testing scores improving by the year, Suggs sees a bright future for education.

“If you get the third grade right, there’s a really good chance you’re going to succeed in the sixth grade, in the ninth grade, and you’ll graduate and be a viable citizen for the state of Mississippi.” said Suggs. “Whether you decide to go to college or work for a great company like Toyota, we want to make sure we’re preparing these kids for success.”

Interesting for Suggs, he’s been told it’s been a while since that Northeast corner of Mississippi has had a voice on the board of education.

He hopes he can be that voice for students – not just here, but all across the state.