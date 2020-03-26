Toyota plant in Blue Springs extends shutdown

The Toyota plant in Blue Springs, already shutdown after a case of coronavirus was discovered, will remain closed for an additional two weeks.

A company spokesperson said Toyota is experiencing a decline in vehicle demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is suspending production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America.

- Advertisement -

The plant will resume production on April 20.

Employees will continue to be paid thru April 10, but will have to use personal time off after that date.

The Blue Springs plant closed last Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.