Toyota provides funds for higher school education in blue Springs

toyota

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss.(WCBI) – Students in Pontotoc City and Lee County schools will get tools and recourses designed to help provide pathways to high growth careers, funded by a grant from Toyota.

During a news conference at the Toyota Mississippi Experience Center in Blue Springs, the automaker announced a 5 point 8 million dollar investment that will enhance educational opportunities from Pre K through 12th grade, while also incorporating STEM into the lives of students and teachers.

The grant is part of the “Driving Possibilities” model for STEM education. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Students and teachers from the schools had stations set up showing examples of the type of projects funded by the grant.

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said promoting workforce development programs is a priority of lawmakers across the state.

“More people want to come here , that is why this five million dollars plus Toyota is doing is so important. They are giving us an educated workforce We know our labor participation is not where it needs to be, but the way to put it up is to have more people working with a positive economic life and that is what they are going to do with these young men and women”, said Hosemann.

The investment represents a five year commitment to the “Driving Possibilities” education initiative.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X